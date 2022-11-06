Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Bracciale della collezione Buckle in oro, diamanti, rubini

A buckle for Vendorafa

Among the great inventions of humanity we can count inventions such as the wheel, vaccines or nuclear energy. But without forgetting the buckle. Adjusting the width of a pair of trousers or a skirt is no less important than many other things and, Vendorafa Lombardi thought, is an invention that must be celebrated. The result is the Buckle collection, in gold, diamonds and rubies. The shape of rings, earrings and bracelets recalls, in a graceful and stylized way, the idea of ​​two elements that are joined, in this case by a small diamond ring.

The Buckle collection is not the only novelty of the company from Valenza (Italy), which also participated in the last competition of the Couture Design Awards in Las Vegas with a bracelet that garnered many compliments. The Magnolia bracelet, entirely handmade, is composed of a voluptuous surface in fluted and hammered gold, with a diamond pavé edge and a band of small emeralds. The gold used by the company is 100% responsible.

