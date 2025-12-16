Bracciali Pandora per Annalisa

Pandora created custom bracelets in silver with gold finishes for Italian singer Annalisa’s tour.

Pandora creates custom bracelets for Italian singer-songwriter Annalisa, who is also the brand’s official ambassador in Italy. The singer will wear the bracelets during her tour. The jewelry was developed from the initial design and modeling to the creation and finishing of the metals, and is inspired by the Pandora Essence collection. They are crafted from 925 sterling silver with gold finishes, crafted to create volumes and surfaces with a decidedly scenic character.



The creative idea stems from the desire to translate Annalisa’s energy on stage into jewelry: they are conceived as stage props. The organically structured bracelets follow the lines of the body as if molded directly from the skin. The result is a sculptural jewel designed to capture the light and bring a personal and instantly recognizable touch to the stage.

