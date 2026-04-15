Four Chinese designers have been selected in Florence for the competition organized by Lao.

The winners of the international Preziosa Young competition, organized by Lao, Le Arti Orafe Contemporary Jewelry School of Florence, have been chosen. The artists selected for the 2026 edition are designers Lois Lo and Nga Ching Ko, both from Hong Kong, and two other Chinese designers: Lulu Tian and Jiangling Wang. Preziosa Young is a leading platform for emerging talents under 35 in the international scene of experimental jewelry, offering winners significant recognition and opportunities through collaborations with leading partners.



The traveling exhibition of the winning artists will tour three countries and four locations, accompanied by the publication of a catalog with high-resolution color images and critical essays. The journey will begin at the MIDA (International Crafts Exhibition) in Florence, from April 25 to May 3, 2026, in the Sala della Volta, a space entirely dedicated to Le Arti Orafe. Subsequently, the exhibition will travel to the Schmucke Galerie in Berlin, directed by Petra Brenner (May 23 – June 13, 2026), continue to Doreen Timmers’ Galerie Door in Nijmegen, Netherlands (July 11 – August 1, 2026), and conclude at the Thereza Pedrosa Gallery in Asolo, Italy (November 7 – 29, 2026).



Special prizes offered by partners: The competition partners have awarded special prizes to the finalists: Lois Lo received the Inorghenta Prize from Irina Probst, securing a free exhibition space at the 2027 Munich fair. Jiangling Wang was awarded the Lost In Jewellery Magazine Prize. Lulu Tian won two awards: the Mybaybydaygallery Prize, offered by Laura Helena Aureli, which includes five days of promotion and a dedicated page on the gallery website, and the Journal Des Bijoux Prize, awarded by Laura Astrologo Porché.