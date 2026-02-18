The Bangkok-based company produces fine jewelry in gold and titanium with colored gemstones.

Thailand has long been a global jewelry hub. One of the longest-running and most highly regarded brands is Moragen. Founded in 1992 by owner and goldsmith Nejib Ben Yaala, Moragen is a Bangkok-based manufacturer of fine jewelry and objets d’art. The brand produces both its own brand and for third parties. Patience, meticulousness, and a passion for jewelry are the brand’s hallmarks. The team is experienced and specialized in all aspects of fine jewelry production, from the luster turning and enameling used by Peter Carl Fabergé to the modern casting and setting of gold and titanium.



The reference to Fabergé is no coincidence: Nejib Ben Yaala learned the art of goldsmithing and jewelry making in France. And when he returned to Thailand over 30 years ago, he surrounded himself with a team of Franco-Thai artisans passionate about their work, actively contributing to the company’s growing success over the years. The integration of knowledge acquired through years of experience in France, combined with the latest innovations, technical expertise, and a commitment to quality, are the foundation of this independent jewelry workshop.

