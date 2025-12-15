Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Méleux, Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando, and…

What were the most expensive engagement rings of 2025? Many are likely destined to remain unknown: sheiks, anonymous billionaires, and financial stars don’t care about disclosing the jewelry they gift their partners. However, it’s possible to take into account public figures who gave or received engagement rings costing several zeros in 2025. The British newspaper Daily Mail has compiled a ranking that places Cristiano Ronaldo’s ring to Georgina Rodriguez in first place. The ring’s value is estimated at $8 million. The jewel is made of a 30-carat oval-cut diamond. The two will marry in August, and it won’t be a spartan ceremony.



Then there’s the ring Taylor Swift received from American football player Travis Kelce, featuring a brilliant-cut Old Mine diamond of between 7 and 10 carats, set in yellow gold. The ring has an estimated value of $2.4 million. Staying on the sporting side, Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux’s engagement was also celebrated with a ring: the Ferrari driver reportedly spent around $800,000 on the piece, featuring an oval-cut diamond of between 5 and 6 carats.



Among the most famous engagement rings of 2025, there’s the one given to Miley Cyrus by her boyfriend Maxx Morando. The ring, featuring the ubiquitous diamond, is estimated at around $700,000. Australian actor Russell Crowe’s engagement is unofficial, but sealed with a ring. He’s engaged to Britney Theriot, whom he honored with a brilliant-cut ring worth approximately $140,000. A sign that a solitaire ring is timeless.

