The jewelry for the today tsars

The new creations by Mousson, great Russian Maison of high jewelery. With opalescence and gold that looks like fabric ♦

St. Petersburg, a city founded by Peter the Great, was for a long time the capital of Russia and the seat of the court of the tsars. It is probably no coincidence that it now also hosts one of the Russian jewelery and high jewelery Maison: Mousson. Founded in 2008 by a group of professionals who have been active in the goldsmith and jewelery sector for 20 years, Mousson has quickly become a well-known brand, although so far not well known outside the borders of Russia. And breaking through was not an easy feat in a market that has always been dominated by the great Italian and French jewelers. But, perhaps, it was inevitable that local creativity was channeled into a commercial enterprise capable of producing high quality jewelry.



Of course, the aesthetics of the collections are compatible with that, at times a little strong, of Russian taste. But looking at the pieces of jewelry proposed by Mousson we understand that it is a demanding production, with rings that make a great use of pavé diamonds, with large stones in the center of very intense colors. Strong stuff, in short, to warm the cold winds of the North. Each piece is unique and has its own style.

















