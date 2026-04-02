The Genoese jewelry company revises its profit thanks to its reorganization process.
Gismondi 1754’s financial statements are back in the black after a difficult year. The Genoese jewelry company, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, has released its proposed 2025 financial statements, which highlight the results of the profound reorganization implemented to put the company back on track.
As of December 31, 2025, Gismondi 1754 reported a production value of €11.2 million, a 12% decrease compared to 2024. EBITDA, however, was positive at €1.3 million, thanks to a careful reduction in service costs and fixed operating costs, despite the decline in revenue. Consolidated EBIT is positive at €1 million, improving compared to a loss of approximately the same amount in 2024. This results in a profit of €253,461, a significant improvement compared to the loss of €1.1 million the previous year. Debt has also improved.
2025 marks an extraordinary milestone for us, certifying the success of a profound and courageous transformation. We have resolutely completed the transformation journey we promised our investors, converting the challenges of 2024 into solid, structural profitability. Returning to profitability with an EBITDA of €1.3 million is not just a financial achievement, but also proof of the efficiency of the new operating model we have built. Through a radical reorganization, we have made our structure more agile, streamlined, and ready to scale international markets. The full implementation of the new production unit has been the true driver of this acceleration, allowing us to optimize margins and strengthen our industrial capacity. At the same time, we have elevated the brand’s high-end positioning, focusing on elite distribution and top-tier partners to ensure exclusivity and long-term value. This excellent result does not represent a point of arrival, but rather the solid foundation upon which we will continue to build. Our transformation journey and commitment to cost optimization will continue vigorously in 2026: we are determined to further increase our competitiveness to deliver to shareholders an increasingly profitable and solid company, a leading player in its segment.
Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754