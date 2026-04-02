The Genoese jewelry company revises its profit thanks to its reorganization process.

Gismondi 1754’s financial statements are back in the black after a difficult year. The Genoese jewelry company, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, has released its proposed 2025 financial statements, which highlight the results of the profound reorganization implemented to put the company back on track.

As of December 31, 2025, Gismondi 1754 reported a production value of €11.2 million, a 12% decrease compared to 2024. EBITDA, however, was positive at €1.3 million, thanks to a careful reduction in service costs and fixed operating costs, despite the decline in revenue. Consolidated EBIT is positive at €1 million, improving compared to a loss of approximately the same amount in 2024. This results in a profit of €253,461, a significant improvement compared to the loss of €1.1 million the previous year. Debt has also improved.

