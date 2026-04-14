Anelli in oro giallo e rosa con diamanti
Anelli in oro giallo e rosa con diamanti by Chimento

Chimento chooses Cosimo Vinci

The Vicenza-based company entrusts its jewelry production to the firm specializing in jewelry design.

Cosimo Vinci is the new art director of Chimento. The Vicenza-based company has chosen Cosimo Vinci Design Group to relaunch its jewelry production. Cosimo Vinci is a company specializing in jewelry design and content creation, with an advanced style research laboratory based in Vicenza. The group is composed of professionals from fields such as fashion design and trend forecasting, jewelry, footwear, and handbag design.

Cosimo Vinci
Cosimo Vinci

Since 1996, Cosimo Vinci Design Group has brought together some of the most brilliant Italian creatives in the industry, distinguishing itself for innovation, quality, design, and service. The company specializes in trend research, concept development, color and style lines, collection sketches and renderings, coordination and supervision of the in-house design team and freelance designers, definition of collection structure and content in collaboration with the marketing team, supervision of the product development department, and supplier visits to verify prototypes. He has already collaborated with numerous brands in the world of Italian jewelry.

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