The American fashion house is preparing to celebrate May 8th with a video starring Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Mother’s Day, which in many countries, including Italy, Canada, and the United States, is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, is a must-see for jewelry companies. For this reason, Tiffany & Co. has developed a dedicated communications campaign: Celebrating Mothers Since 1837, accompanied by a short film focusing on intimacy, gratitude, and tradition. The protagonist of the images is Tiffany ambassador Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The video offers a personal reflection on motherhood, giving voice to the enduring bonds between generations and the strength passed down through a mother’s love. Naturally, with the gift of jewelry.



The video captures a phone conversation between mother and daughter: Rosie admires the HardWear by Tiffany pavé diamond necklace she’s wearing, thanking her mother for the gift. Jewelry plays a symbolic role within the narrative, representing a sign of gratitude and continuity. In the video, Rosie wears a HardWear by Tiffany necklace, bracelet, and earrings with pavé diamonds.

