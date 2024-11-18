Pandora, bracciale indossato
Christmas according to Pandora

Pandora under the Christmas tree. Every year, the Danish brand offers a series of jewels inspired by the winter holidays, with charms that replicate the symbols linked to Christmas and the cold season. Made with sterling silver, 14-karat gold and hand-blown Murano glass, the charms are a collection designed to compose bracelets on the theme of Christmas, playing on the shades of silver white and red. For example, with the Christmas Sweater pendant, inspired by the typical item of clothing to wear on the coldest days of winter with geometric designs and snow crystals.

Charm Babbo Natale
Santa Claus Charm

Or with the classic pendant inspired by the Nutcracker, in the shape of a puppet, which recalls the atmosphere of the fairy tale and the music of Tchaikovsky. The series cannot miss the Santa Claus Charm in shades of red and white, as well as the charm in the shape of a gift package or the one representing an angel, or the one in the shape of a snow crystal.
Charm schiaccianoci
Nutcracker Charm

Charm maglione invernale
Winter Sweater Charm
Charm pacco dono
Gift Box Charm
Charm cristallo di neve
Snow Crystal Charm

