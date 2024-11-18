Pandora under the Christmas tree. Every year, the Danish brand offers a series of jewels inspired by the winter holidays, with charms that replicate the symbols linked to Christmas and the cold season. Made with sterling silver, 14-karat gold and hand-blown Murano glass, the charms are a collection designed to compose bracelets on the theme of Christmas, playing on the shades of silver white and red. For example, with the Christmas Sweater pendant, inspired by the typical item of clothing to wear on the coldest days of winter with geometric designs and snow crystals.



Or with the classic pendant inspired by the Nutcracker, in the shape of a puppet, which recalls the atmosphere of the fairy tale and the music of Tchaikovsky. The series cannot miss the Santa Claus Charm in shades of red and white, as well as the charm in the shape of a gift package or the one representing an angel, or the one in the shape of a snow crystal.

