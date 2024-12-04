Unoaerre joins Museimpresa, an association that brings together museums and archives of large, medium and small Italian companies. A milestone celebrated with the delivery of the plaque that pays homage to the company museum. Founded in 1926 and now led by the Squarcialupi family, Unoaerre Industries has almost a century of Made in Italy artisan tradition behind it. To preserve the historical memory of this long artisan and industrial activity, Unoaerre established in 1998 the first company goldsmith museum linked to the most precious of metals. Museimpresa has now made the Unoaerre Museum official in its network, awarding it the prestigious plaque of recognition.



Being part of this association, which brings together some of the most important Italian companies, is a great honor for us. Through Museimpresa we open our museum and our archives to the public: all those who come to visit our headquarters will have the opportunity to learn about our history through Unoaerre creations. The evolution of our products, which starts from tradition, tells of innovation and creativity, of knowledge gathered over time, of constant conscious research and development, to arrive at a Made in Italy supply chain that looks to the future with ever greater confidence.

Maria Cristina Squarcialupi, Unoaerre President



The Unoaerre Museum offers visitors a chronological journey through the evolution of jewelry. From the refinement of the Belle Époque to Art Deco jewelry, from the fantasies of the 1950s to the vibrant chromatic expressions of the 1960s up to the abstract and informal lines of the following years. The collection culminates with the creations of the sculptor Giò Pomodoro, with a collection that includes over 2000 works including original drawings, goldsmith work and jewelry, some of which are unique pieces, of which only a part is exhibited to the public.

