Hearts of the world, unite: Valentine’s Day is coming. Because, as always, on Valentine’s Day the heart is the sovereign symbol. The Italian brand Unoaerre also presents itself at the event with a collection that plays on this theme: Batticuore, to which some new features are added. The collection is made of 18k yellow gold, with natural diamonds, mother-of-pearl and semi-precious stones. The design is essential, based on the iconic shape of the heart.



For Valentine’s Day 2024, the Love capsule is added to the Batticuore collection, again in 18-karat gold, which uses the word-message on circular-shaped pendants added to very thin necklaces, rigid bracelets and rings in which they hide, in an almost imperceptible way, one or three natural diamonds. Furthermore, the word Love is set on a mother-of-pearl surface. The new capsule models are made in Italy and consist of thin choker necklaces, rings and bangle bracelets.

