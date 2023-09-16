The heartbeat never stops when love is intense. And also when a jewelry collection is loved. This is demonstrated by Unoaerre‘s Batticuore (heartbeat) collection, which returns with new pieces in gold and natural diamonds. For the autumn-winter 2023 season, the heart-shaped elements proposed at the debut are transformed into rounds that alternate on the jewels. The heart, however, remains as a pendant in the bracelets. It’s not the only news. Alongside the 18-karat yellow gold, small brilliant-cut diamonds and numerous semi-precious stones also appear on some models. For example, amethyst, peridot, carnelian, presented with cabochon cut.



The Batticuore collection is made up of numerous chain bracelets, chain rings, with or without stone, rather long necklaces and pendant earrings with the round motif or with a semi-precious stone from which a thin gold chain starts. On the other hand Unoaerre, a company founded in 1936 in Arezzo, has a long history of manufacturing yellow metal jewellery.