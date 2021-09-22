









The dream: from Shakespeare and Freud, from Emperor Constantine to Harry Potter, the images that crowd the imagination during the night can affect life and even history. Gloria Rank, the designer who founded Onirikka, knows it well. The name of the brand, in fact, derives from the word oniric, that is, concerning dreams. And, since in a dream you can wish for everything, Gloria dreamed of arriving among the finalists at the Design Couture Awards. Dream that came true, in the Best in Silver category, although Onirikka’s jewels are mostly created in gold, diamonds, stones and enamel. As in the Citron collection which uses colored sapphires, garnets and tsavorites.



Indeed, the story of Onirikka seems like a dream. Gloria Rank was born in Salvador, but she studied design at Le Arti Orafe in Florence, where she refined her compositional technique for jewelery. She returned to Salvador, got married, gave birth to two children and took a crash course in jewelry design at Gia in New York. Her first collection is from 2011, and was sold privately in El Salvador. Then, the designer launched the brand in the final at the Las Vegas fair.