









Tiffany jewels show with celebrities in London. The occasion was the fourth annual edition of British Vogue and Tiffany & Co, an event organized at The Londoner cinema in Leicester Square, attended by the executive vice president of Tiffany, Alexandre Arnault. To the delight of those who follow the red carpets, the photographers Emma Raducanu, Jorja Smith, Sabrina Elba, Jourdan Dunn, Joy Crookes, Dina Asher-Smith, Little Simz, Caro Daur and Claire Foy paraded in front of the camera, as well as Naomi Campbell, Liam Payne, Jaden Smith, Anna Brewster and Idris Elba.



It goes without saying that all of them wore the jewels of the New York Maison, with pieces from the Tiffany T, Tiffany Victoria and Tiffany City HardWear collections. Tennis champion Emma Raducanu, Tiffany Brand Ambassador, sported two Tiffany City HardWear ball rings in 18k white gold with diamonds, Tiffany Victoria mixed cluster pendant earrings in platinum with diamonds and the Tiffany Knot X Daniel Arsham bangle, in gold 18k white with round tsavorites and round brilliant diamonds.Actress Claire Foy, on the other hand, appeared with Tiffany Victoria screw-shaped diamond earrings in platinum and the Schlumberger Cooper bracelet in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds. Athlete Dina Asher-Smith had her moment of glory with a 13.93-carat high-jewelry Tiffany & Co. green tourmaline ring, along with a Tiffany Victoria cluster tennis bracelet and Tiffany T1 open hoop earrings. . Model Jourdan Dunn curated a stunning appearance with Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Flame Ear Clips, while singer Little Simz styled her look with the 18k gold Tiffany City HardWear link necklace, Tiffany wire hoop earrings T in 18k gold.Finally, Sabrina Elba wore Tiffany & Co. Inside-out hoop earrings in platinum with diamonds with Tiffany T pavé diamond bangle in 18k white gold and Tiffany T Two bangle in white gold with diamonds, while Caro Daur chose a selection of pieces from the Tiffany Knot collection, as well as two Tiffany T diamond hinged bracelets.