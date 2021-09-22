, bracciale — September 22, 2021 at 4:00 am

New bracelets from Les Georgettes




Those looking for good Vibrations to experience autumn can look for an Illusion with Gigi and seal it all with a Ruban (French word meaning bow). These are the names of the four variations on the modular bracelet theme proposed for the new season by the French brand Les Georgettes by Altesse, specialized in accessories handmade in France, customizable with interchangeable and reversible colored leatherette inserts.

Bracciale Ruban con finitura argento
The names proposed for the new lines of bracelets, in reality, do not have a close relationship on the style of the bijoux, made as always in metal with yellow, pink or silver gold finishes, and imitation leather in different colors. What changes, however, are the textures that make up the design of the different objects, in a wide (25 mm) or narrower (8 mm) version, to which rings made with the same style are added. The prices are quite affordable and range from 69 euros (ring) to 159 euros (the most expensive bracelet).
Bracciale Gigi senza inserti
Bracciale Gigi finitura oro senza inserti
Bracciale Illusion finitura oro senza inserti
Bracciale Ruban finitura argento e inserti neri
Anello Ruban finitura argento e inserti neri
Bracciale Illusion
