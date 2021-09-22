









Those looking for good Vibrations to experience autumn can look for an Illusion with Gigi and seal it all with a Ruban (French word meaning bow). These are the names of the four variations on the modular bracelet theme proposed for the new season by the French brand Les Georgettes by Altesse, specialized in accessories handmade in France, customizable with interchangeable and reversible colored leatherette inserts.



The names proposed for the new lines of bracelets, in reality, do not have a close relationship on the style of the bijoux, made as always in metal with yellow, pink or silver gold finishes, and imitation leather in different colors. What changes, however, are the textures that make up the design of the different objects, in a wide (25 mm) or narrower (8 mm) version, to which rings made with the same style are added. The prices are quite affordable and range from 69 euros (ring) to 159 euros (the most expensive bracelet).