Nisi is born, here are her jewels

A recent graduate from Gia, after attending the European Institute of Design in Milan, Costanza Nisi wasted no time in founding a jewelry brand that bears her surname. The new brand offers 18-karat gold jewelry embellished with ethically sourced diamonds, with a modern style. The jewelry is designed and handmade by master goldsmiths in Milan. The brand’s first collection is inspired by the sea and is called Abyssal: the line dives into a series of jewelry with soft lines, in which diamonds are set, mainly round or marquise cuts.

The Nyx Pavé Diamond Solo Earring is crafted from 18 karat yellow gold, with 67 pavé-set diamonds
Nyx Pavé Earring, 18K Gold, 67 Diamonds

Since I was a child, I have been surrounded and deeply inspired by the magic of nature. I draw with my imagination, aided by my observation and my visual perception of the world.
Costanza Nisi

Tiche Marquise Diamond Chevalier Ring
Yellow Gold and Marquise Cut Diamond Signet Ring

The designer uses mainly satin gold. The collection includes large comma- or drop-shaped earrings, rings with narrow or wide bands, studded with small brilliant-cut diamonds, chain necklaces with pendants enriched with three diamonds, and chain bracelets.
Isis Ocean Drop Diamond Pendant, con diamante taglio pera
Isis Ocean Drop Diamond Pendant, with Pear Cut Diamond

Ebe Ocean Drop Diamond Earrings indossato
Ebe Ocean Drop Diamond Earrings
Anelli in oro giallo e diamanti indossati
Yellow Gold and Diamond Rings

