A recent graduate from Gia, after attending the European Institute of Design in Milan, Costanza Nisi wasted no time in founding a jewelry brand that bears her surname. The new brand offers 18-karat gold jewelry embellished with ethically sourced diamonds, with a modern style. The jewelry is designed and handmade by master goldsmiths in Milan. The brand’s first collection is inspired by the sea and is called Abyssal: the line dives into a series of jewelry with soft lines, in which diamonds are set, mainly round or marquise cuts.



Since I was a child, I have been surrounded and deeply inspired by the magic of nature. I draw with my imagination, aided by my observation and my visual perception of the world.

Costanza Nisi



The designer uses mainly satin gold. The collection includes large comma- or drop-shaped earrings, rings with narrow or wide bands, studded with small brilliant-cut diamonds, chain necklaces with pendants enriched with three diamonds, and chain bracelets.

