In spring, roses bloom again and Piaget offers a high jewelry version of its Rose collection. The jewelry line has been interpreted in the past by the Maison with a line of gold and diamond jewelry, but in 2025 the bouquet of jewelry raises the bar even further and the shape of the rose is also colored with emeralds. The collection is also linked to the history of the Swiss brand. Yves Piaget was a lover of the flower and in 1976 he participated in the International Competition for New Varieties of Roses created in 1947 in Geneva, first as a member and then as president of the jury. And in 1979 he also decided to create a life-size golden rose to be awarded every year, for thirty years, to the winner of the competition.

Piaget’s capsule collection is, in short, also the fruit of this ideal legacy. The jewelry line features a newly bloomed rose set with diamonds, as well as a high jewelry set with white diamonds and hints of vibrant green emeralds. A double-finger ring features gems that allude to leaves, appearing to float on the skin, or climbing around a sliding, tactile pendant, designed to be worn all day, every day.

The same versatility and ingenuity characterize the high jewelry ring, made in three different options, for as many styles and moods enclosed in a single creation: the version with a solitaire emerald on a band of diamonds, the one with the roses without the emerald, to create a ring between the fingers, and the creation with the emerald and the roses. A single earring has leaves in marquise-cut diamonds arranged around a central emerald. The petals are delicately chiseled and feature linear silhouettes that contrast with the layers on which the diamonds seem to rest lightly.

Asymmetry is a distinctive feature of the new rose-inspired jewels, suggesting the growth of the plant world and the ever-young energy of the flower par excellence, of life and love fueled by the warmth of Piaget’s solar spirit.