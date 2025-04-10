Atelier VM, a goldsmith’s workshop and Milanese brand founded by designers Marta Caffarelli and Viola Naj-Oleari, presents two new products for spring. The first is called Carezza, the name of the new charm that integrates with the L’Essenziale chain. The jewel is available in three color variants: yellow gold and white diamond, yellow gold and ruby, platinum and white diamond. All the diamonds used are created in the laboratory, identical in appearance and chemical composition to natural stones, but have the advantage of costing less.



Atelier VM also expands the collection that characterizes the brand, L’Essenziale, with the introduction of a new platinum chain, a material that represents a combination of tradition and innovation. Platinum, a noble metal, denser and purer than gold, has unique characteristics, such as hardness and at the same time malleability. The thin chain can be worn as a bracelet.



