Tavanti, an Italian jewelry brand founded by Domenico Tavanti, relies on the Clara Garcovich PR & Communication agency in Milan, which expands its portfolio in the luxury segment. Born in 2019, Tavanti offers collections in 18-karat gold, designed for a demanding and refined end public, brought to life by the creativity of designer Fabrizio Falcinelli, combined with the know-how of a highly specialized supply chain.
The brand is produced and distributed by Gold Art, a leading player in the Italian and international goldsmith scene. Founded in Arezzo in 1978 by Domenico Tavanti himself, the company is now a solid and structured group, with over 45 years of experience and a consolidated presence in the main Italian goldsmith districts. Gold Art combines the great artisan tradition with innovative and sustainable production processes, offering the market a model that combines quality, research, technology and attention to the environment and people.
Tavanti for Clara Garcovich
