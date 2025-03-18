Ciak di Garatti sull’Orient Express

On the Orient Express, without crime, but with a lot of luxury. Or, more precisely, the jewels of the Milanese brand Garatti. The brand, specialized in jewels with fancy red, green, blue diamonds, chose to present the new collection during a trip, from Venice to Paris, aboard the Venice Simplon Orient Express and to entrust the narration to the director Ferzan Özpetek. Jewels that, on the carriages of the train, were worn by actors and celebrities such as Kasia Smutniak, Isabella Ferrari, Greta Ferro, Saul Nanni, Giancarlo Commare, Denise Tantucci and Andrea Di Luigi. The result is an emotional short film that will be released in May.



The traveling event served to present the new Black Tie collection dedicated to special occasions, with jewels also for the male universe: bow ties, cufflinks and brooches, with pavé of diamonds and precious stones, are interpreted as unisex elements. The jewels of the Black Tie collection by Garatti are presented as an extension of the existing lines, Akoya Rose, Venezia, Domino and Universale.



During the journey of the Venice Simplon Orient Express, Garatti also presented the Liberty collection, a tribute to the Novecento style, elsewhere called Art Nouveau, a symbol of the Belle Epoque. Jewels with organic shapes, inspired by natural motifs, which evoke the essence of a fragment of Gothic stained glass or a bas-relief, where white gold is combined with pink and white fancy diamonds, creating pastel shades.

