Gift proposal from the Milanese brand Atelier VM with the Perla collection. As you might imagine, it is a series of jewels that use Akoya pearls strung on 18-karat gold chains for bracelets or necklaces. Curiously, the jewels have names that are inspired by something completely different. A necklace, for example, is called Week and is made with seven pearls, like the days of the week, perhaps to indicate that it can always be worn. The Weekend bracelet, on the other hand, is limited to three pearls, for those who love a long weekend.



Next to these two pieces, the Pavone necklace stands out, which has no references to time, but to the desire to please, like in the bird famous for its plumage. In this case, the necklace is made of a thin 18-karat gold chain with a single central pearl, iridescent like a peacock’s feathers. The Tahitian pearl is dark in color. Furthermore, it is worked as if it were a stone and has soft facets on the surface.



