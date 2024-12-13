Gift proposal from the Milanese brand Atelier VM with the Perla collection. As you might imagine, it is a series of jewels that use Akoya pearls strung on 18-karat gold chains for bracelets or necklaces. Curiously, the jewels have names that are inspired by something completely different. A necklace, for example, is called Week and is made with seven pearls, like the days of the week, perhaps to indicate that it can always be worn. The Weekend bracelet, on the other hand, is limited to three pearls, for those who love a long weekend.
Next to these two pieces, the Pavone necklace stands out, which has no references to time, but to the desire to please, like in the bird famous for its plumage. In this case, the necklace is made of a thin 18-karat gold chain with a single central pearl, iridescent like a peacock’s feathers. The Tahitian pearl is dark in color. Furthermore, it is worked as if it were a stone and has soft facets on the surface.
Pearls for gifts with Atelier VM
Gift proposal from the Milanese brand Atelier VM with the Perla collection. As you might imagine, it is a series of jewels that use Akoya pearls strung on 18-karat gold chains for bracelets or necklaces. Curiously, the jewels have names that are inspired by something completely different. A necklace, for example, is called Week and is made with seven pearls, like the days of the week, perhaps to indicate that it can always be worn. The Weekend bracelet, on the other hand, is limited to three pearls, for those who love a long weekend.
Latest from Showroom
A recent graduate from Gia, after attending the European Institute of Design in Milan, Costanza Nisi
The explosions of minerals in the form of jewels by the British designer Maud Traon ♦
Forget the classic jewels with a stone set, held in place by a metal band, in
Maison Dauphin, an aristocratic Parisian Maison in which the essence of geometry reigns ♦ ︎ François
Pandora wears new Cuban mesh pavé chain jewelry, very trendy. If you don’t know what Cuban