Collana Week indossata
Collana Week

Pearls for gifts with Atelier VM

Gift proposal from the Milanese brand Atelier VM with the Perla collection. As you might imagine, it is a series of jewels that use Akoya pearls strung on 18-karat gold chains for bracelets or necklaces. Curiously, the jewels have names that are inspired by something completely different. A necklace, for example, is called Week and is made with seven pearls, like the days of the week, perhaps to indicate that it can always be worn. The Weekend bracelet, on the other hand, is limited to three pearls, for those who love a long weekend.

Collana Week e bracciale Week-end
Week Necklace and Week-end Bracelet

Next to these two pieces, the Pavone necklace stands out, which has no references to time, but to the desire to please, like in the bird famous for its plumage. In this case, the necklace is made of a thin 18-karat gold chain with a single central pearl, iridescent like a peacock’s feathers. The Tahitian pearl is dark in color. Furthermore, it is worked as if it were a stone and has soft facets on the surface.
Collana Pavone con perla di Tahiti
Tahitian Pearl Peacock Necklace

Collana Pavone
Peacock Necklace

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Costanza Nisi, founder e direttore creativo
Previous Story

Nisi is born, here are her jewels

Jar, orecchini con diamanti colorati e bianchi
Next Story

Collections That Enchanted New York

Latest from Showroom

Anello Monument C, oro bianco e diamanti

Princely Maison Dauphin

Maison Dauphin, an aristocratic Parisian Maison in which the essence of geometry reigns ♦ ︎ François