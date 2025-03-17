Bee Goddess, a maison founded in 2008 in Istanbul by Ece Sirin, has become one of the world-famous jewelry companies. A story that began with the silhouette of the statuette of an ancient goddess, Artemis, the mother of all goddesses, discovered in Çatalhöyük, Anatolia, in a settlement dating back to 7500 BC, considered the oldest in the world. An archetype of a woman, which was transformed into a jewel in white gold and diamonds. A discovery that led the founder of the Maison to reflect and leave the world of technology to embark on the path of jewelry with symbolic implications.

A style that has convinced celebrities such as Madonna, Rihanna, Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett. For Spring 2025 Bee Goddess the brand introduces the Allure Capsule, where the beautiful season is introduced this time again through the use of the five-petal flower, like that of the apple tree, a fruit that in the symbolic interpretation recalls knowledge and the ability to foresight (nice if it were true). In any case, the jewelry line, which is called Apple Seed is made of gold with pavé of gems. In addition to diamonds, the jewelry line uses stones such as ruby, peridot, topaz.