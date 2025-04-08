Choker della collezione Puzzle alta gioielleria. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Choker della collezione Puzzle alta gioielleria. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Diamond Puzzle for Mattioli

Created years ago with the intention of suggesting lightness and play, the Puzzle collection by Mattioli has become a best seller. Today there are many versions, from those in smaller sizes intended for a younger audience to those of high jewelry. Like the board game composed of many tiles that form an image, the Puzzle collection presents many combinations. For spring 2025, for example, the Maison led by Licia Mattioli presented the Puzzle Diamonds collection, which reaches the top with a high jewelry set. The suite is made of 18-karat white gold combined with white diamonds with brilliant cut and pavé.

Bracciale della collezione Puzzle alta gioielleria. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet from the Puzzle high jewelry collection. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The set includes a choker necklace adjustable through a sliding clasp, with 14.50 carats of diamonds. The earrings are 4.23 carats, and the bracelet with 7.66 carats. There is also a ring composed of a concentric design of puzzle tiles, for 2 carats. With the simple gold chain combined with the adjustable clasp you get a tie necklace, or a sautoir.
Orecchini Puzzle in oro bianco e diamanti
Puzzle earrings in white gold and diamonds

Anello Puzzle in oro bianco e diamanti
Puzzle ring in white gold and diamonds
Collana a cravatta in oro bianco e diamanti
Tie necklace in white gold and diamonds
Collana con chiusura regolabile
Necklace with adjustable clasp
Licia Mattioli. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Licia Mattioli. Copyright: gioiellis.com

