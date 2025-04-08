Created years ago with the intention of suggesting lightness and play, the Puzzle collection by Mattioli has become a best seller. Today there are many versions, from those in smaller sizes intended for a younger audience to those of high jewelry. Like the board game composed of many tiles that form an image, the Puzzle collection presents many combinations. For spring 2025, for example, the Maison led by Licia Mattioli presented the Puzzle Diamonds collection, which reaches the top with a high jewelry set. The suite is made of 18-karat white gold combined with white diamonds with brilliant cut and pavé.



The set includes a choker necklace adjustable through a sliding clasp, with 14.50 carats of diamonds. The earrings are 4.23 carats, and the bracelet with 7.66 carats. There is also a ring composed of a concentric design of puzzle tiles, for 2 carats. With the simple gold chain combined with the adjustable clasp you get a tie necklace, or a sautoir.

