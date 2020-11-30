Nature seen through Nicholas Varney’s eyes











The jewels of great design by Nicholas Varney, one of the top jewels of the moment ♦

Among the designers who in recent years have reached quotations at the top there is Nicholas Varney. Being born in a rich environment, also from an aesthetic point of view, it meant something in his training. The father of Nicholas, in fact, is the owner of Dorothy Draper, who is an interior designer company in New York considered very anti-minimalist. He, however, decided to break away from the family and living in Palm Beach. But the taste for the richness of the elements that make up something, remained.

Organic forms, like fish and plants, but also abstract and geometric shapes characterize its jewels.



He do not works about environments, luxurious homes of wealthy Americans, but he is dedicated to the richness as composite jewelry, with the choice of unusual precious and semi precious stones. To be clear: her jewelry can cost several tens of thousands of dollars. They are, in short, for an audience of connoisseurs, who loves the colors, the combinations and metaphors. One of favorite subject of Nicholas Varney is the sea, but also the waters of the Mississippi River, Colorado. Surrounded for years by floral wallpaper and plush furnishings, also he has that typically American taste to mix a bit ‘styles. Eclecticism? It depends on your point of view. Here are some examples of his work. Margherita Donato













