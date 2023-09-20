New site, new graphics and new claim for the website of Federorafi, Italian Federation of Goldsmiths, Silversmiths, Jewelers and Manufacturers, an association led by Claudia Piaserico and part of the Confindustria galaxy: it brings together over 500 companies, with more than 6 thousand employees concentrated in the industrial districts of Vicenza, Arezzo, Valenza, Milan, Naples and Torre del Greco. The site was designed and created by Meneghini & Associati Inventia, an integrated communications agency, which also coined the claim: Industries of value. The intent is to underline the production process, structured, organized, and with a strong orientation towards innovation of the goldsmith companies that are part of it. And the value lies in the raw materials used, but also in the skill of processing metals and precious stones.

The site navigation experience is functional to the challenges that the gold sector will have to face in the coming years, from innovation and internationalisation. Without forgetting the need to recruit young people in a sector that unfairly suffers from little appeal for those entering the world of work. A section of the site is reserved for members to encourage meetings with new partners, also with the aim of opening a permanent discussion table between brands and manufacturing companies. The new projects on which the Federorafi Board intends to concentrate its commitment are highlighted: from sustainability, with the transparency and traceability of products, to respect for legality to combat actions that can affect the entrepreneurial fabric. The goldsmith sector is interpreted as one of the greatest expressions of Made in Italy precisely because it is able to transfer its creativity to the processing of precious metal.