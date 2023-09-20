A family of goldsmiths, two brothers who intend to continue the goldsmith tradition, and a lot of initiative: this is how My Charm was born, a jewelry brand created by Fabio and Simona Palumbo, with experience with another brand behind them Medaglia Foto, which offers gold pendants with a photographic portrait embedded in them. My Charm, however, has chosen to create and sell more traditional jewellery: earrings, rings, chains, bracelets. They are jewels that are not intended to surprise with originality, but to please by being worn without problems. Although there is no shortage of models with a studied design.



Gold, precious stones such as diamonds, sapphires and rubies, but also many semi-precious gems, are used to enrich the jewels, which prefer very small dimensions: a choice that positively influences the retail price. The registered office of My Charm is in the heart of Naples, in the ancient Borgo Orefici, while the production headquarters is located in the Centro Orafo Il Tarì in Marcianise (Caserta, Italy). My Charm jewels can be found in over 150 points of sale throughout the country.