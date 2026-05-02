The jewelry company emerges from the doldrums thanks in part to cost cutting and returns to profit.

Lower revenue, but improved profitability. This is the summary of the 2025 financial statements of Gismondi 1754, a Genoese jewelry company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan exchange of the Italian Stock Exchange. Last year, the company’s revenue fell to €7.9 million (-7%) compared to €8.5 million the previous year. However, according to a company statement, “this decrease was more than offset by improved product margins resulting from a different revenue mix, which saw an increase in the retail and franchising channels, where margins are higher than those of the wholesale channel.”



This result was also achieved thanks to a reduction in advertising costs, lower commissions, and lower transportation costs. The result is a positive EBITDA of 1 million euros and a net profit of 436,563 euros, which however drops to 253,461 for the group consolidated statement.

