The Genoese jewelry company saw sales increase in the first quarter.
Gismondi 1754, a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan exchange, reported strong results. In the first quarter of 2026, the company led by Massimo Gismondi recorded sales revenues of €4.6 million, up from €3.6 million in the same period the previous year. The jewelry company’s positive trend, according to a statement, is the result of the return on strategic investments in the US Wholesale and Special Sales sectors, markets on which the company has focused its development efforts. This result was driven by accelerated growth in Italy and the US, areas that currently represent the majority of the company’s revenue. However, critical issues remain in Russia and the Middle East due to the ongoing climate of geopolitical uncertainty.
The company’s international expansion strategy continues with the exploration of new markets and the signing of new sales agreements, aimed at strengthening geographic diversification and mitigating the geopolitical risks that continue to affect areas such as Russia and the Middle East. “On the product front, the Group is consolidating its focus on the high-end segment, a segment that allows Gismondi to express its artisanal excellence and achieve higher margins than its competitors.” The optimization measures initiated by management in previous months have generated significant benefits in the cost structure, allowing for a recovery in profitability through the reduction of inefficiencies and more prudent management of inventory and working capital.
The first quarter of 2026 confirms our solidity. Despite global challenges, we were able to adapt quickly, focusing on stable markets and high-potential channels such as wholesale and direct sales. The performance in St. Moritz and growth in the US demonstrate that our positioning in the high-end segment is the right path to creating long-term value.
Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754