The Genoese jewelry company saw sales increase in the first quarter.

Gismondi 1754, a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan exchange, reported strong results. In the first quarter of 2026, the company led by Massimo Gismondi recorded sales revenues of €4.6 million, up from €3.6 million in the same period the previous year. The jewelry company’s positive trend, according to a statement, is the result of the return on strategic investments in the US Wholesale and Special Sales sectors, markets on which the company has focused its development efforts. This result was driven by accelerated growth in Italy and the US, areas that currently represent the majority of the company’s revenue. However, critical issues remain in Russia and the Middle East due to the ongoing climate of geopolitical uncertainty.



The company’s international expansion strategy continues with the exploration of new markets and the signing of new sales agreements, aimed at strengthening geographic diversification and mitigating the geopolitical risks that continue to affect areas such as Russia and the Middle East. “On the product front, the Group is consolidating its focus on the high-end segment, a segment that allows Gismondi to express its artisanal excellence and achieve higher margins than its competitors.” The optimization measures initiated by management in previous months have generated significant benefits in the cost structure, allowing for a recovery in profitability through the reduction of inefficiencies and more prudent management of inventory and working capital.