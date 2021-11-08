ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — November 8, 2021 at 5:00 am

New petals for Margherita Damiani





Flowers bloom every year. But there is a particular flower, the daisy, which blooms more than others. At least as regards Damiani’s Margherita collection. Launched in 2017, the collection made of white or pink gold, with diamonds that enrich the petals of the small daisy-shaped flowers, is getting wider and wider. Not only that, it seems to widen up to touch high jewelery, with pieces made with large pearls, or with a watch with a secret, that is, a mechanism that can conceal the dial, in gold and colored gems. More refined and expensive pieces, not by chance exhibited together on the occasion of the High Jewelery presentations of the Maison of Valenza.

Anello Margherita in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello Margherita in oro rosa e diamanti

Alongside these top pieces, the collection now counts on rings that show off up to nine daisies around the circular band, and pendants with five points of light of different sizes and a bracelet featuring 27 flowers.
In short, the Margherita collection has become one of the most successful continuatives of the Italian brand. And, after all, it is part of tradition: the daisy-shaped jewel, in fact, was created for the first time by Enrico Grassi Damiani, in the 1930s, in honor of Queen Margherita of Savoy, wife of Umberto I.

Anello in oro bianco e diamanti con nove margherite
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti con nove margherite
Bracciale con 27 margherite
Bracciale con 27 margherite
Collana della collezione Margherita
Collana della collezione Margherita
Collane in oro bianco e rosa con diamanti
Collane in oro bianco e rosa con diamanti
Orologio con segreto in oro rosa, diamanti, gemme di colore
Orologio con segreto in oro rosa, diamanti, gemme di colore

Anello in oro bianco, diamanti, perle Akoya
Anello in oro bianco, diamanti, perle Akoya







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *