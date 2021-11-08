









Flowers bloom every year. But there is a particular flower, the daisy, which blooms more than others. At least as regards Damiani’s Margherita collection. Launched in 2017, the collection made of white or pink gold, with diamonds that enrich the petals of the small daisy-shaped flowers, is getting wider and wider. Not only that, it seems to widen up to touch high jewelery, with pieces made with large pearls, or with a watch with a secret, that is, a mechanism that can conceal the dial, in gold and colored gems. More refined and expensive pieces, not by chance exhibited together on the occasion of the High Jewelery presentations of the Maison of Valenza.



Alongside these top pieces, the collection now counts on rings that show off up to nine daisies around the circular band, and pendants with five points of light of different sizes and a bracelet featuring 27 flowers.In short, the Margherita collection has become one of the most successful continuatives of the Italian brand. And, after all, it is part of tradition: the daisy-shaped jewel, in fact, was created for the first time by Enrico Grassi Damiani, in the 1930s, in honor of Queen Margherita of Savoy, wife of Umberto I.