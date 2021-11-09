









She works in Manhattan, New York, in a laboratory on Riverside just across the Hudson River. It is present with an account on Instagram, but does not (at the moment) have a website: Mallary Marks is an exception among the jewelry brands. But this low profile has not reduced its popularity: Mallary Marks jewels are appreciated, sold online on many web platforms. Thanks also, of course, to the quality of the jewels it offers: very colorful, with many gems, cheerful. And inspired by painters like Odilion Redon and Henri Matisse, Mallary’s favorites.



A career that began in 1990, with the aim of designing unique and limited edition pieces, almost exclusively earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Before opening her workshop, the designer studied sculpture, painting, design and metalworking at the Rhode Island School of Design. She has also traveled a lot and experimented enough to identify an original style: she uses stones with often original cuts or simply without facets. She and she is also committed to the cause of the LGBT communities. It is no coincidence that in her catalog there is no shortage of necklaces and rainbow bracelets.