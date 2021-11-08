









In 2006 she was in New York representing a Turkish designer. A role that, however, was tight for Harika Ustaoglu. So she decided it was time to launch herself into the world of jewelry. The Istanbul designer, who lives and works in the American city, created her own line of jewelry and, in 2014, a brand that has her name: Harika. She took the first steps thanks to the goldsmiths of the Turkish city, in charge of translating the designs of her collections into gold and precious stones, until she found support directly in the USA.



The jewelry design is very modern and undoubtedly original: very geometric shapes, very modern and abstract, with designs that are inspired, she says, even by details captured as she walks the streets of the city. The stones are also cut in an unusual way. The jewels are made of 14 and 18 karat gold and use diamonds of every color, as well as stones such as aquamarine, sapphire, beryl, quartz. A bracelet of hers made it to the Couture finalists in the diamonds under $ 20K category.