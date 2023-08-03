New opening of Damiani in Seoul

New opening of Damiani in the East, in South Korea. The jewelery brand opens a new boutique in the Hyundai Mokdong department store, in the western part of the capital Seoul. Hyundai Mokdong is one of the Asian country’s best-known luxury shopping malls. The new store is located on the ground floor, next to the most important luxury brands. As in the other Damiani boutiques, Koreans can choose from the most iconic collections of the Maison, such as D.Icon, Belle Époque, Margherita and Mimosa, as well as proposals for the bridal world.



The new opening is part of the expansion plan that Damiani has been undertaking for some time. Last year, for example, it opened two points of sale, again in Seoul, in the Shinsegae Gangnam department store (the luxury district) and Lotte World Tower. Overall, the Italian brand has 13 boutiques in Korea, a sign of appreciation for Damiani’s production in the Asian country.

