









It is necessary to clean jewelry regularly, but it is even more necessary to clean earrings. And the main reasons why you have to clean your earrings often are two: to prevent the jewel from deteriorating and for your health.

The earrings, in fact, are worn in close contact with the skin. In particular, those hanging from the holes in the ear lobes can cause allergies, irritation, redness or worse. It is not uncommon for a pair of earrings that cause an infection: just a micro wound, like a puncture, is enough to make your body come into contact with the microbes housed in a pair of uncleaned earrings. Also, don’t forget that uncleaned earrings are also less bright and beautiful to look at.

Now that you are convinced that the earrings must be cleaned often, let’s see how you can done. There are different methods to clean the earrings but, of course, in addition to your tastes, the right system is also determined by the material that makes up the jewel. Attention: for earrings with pearls, opals or other delicate material special care must be taken. For this type of earrings it is better to use only warm water and a toothbrush with soft bristles.

Mode number 1

Lined a cup with aluminum foil usually used for food, with the shiny side on the outside (i.e. upwards). Pour hot (but not too much) water and add a teaspoon or two of baking soda and leave the earrings to soak for an hour. This system is particularly recommended for silver earrings. As always, rinse the earrings and dry. This system is to be avoided for earrings with pearls, opals or other delicate materials.

Mode number 2

The easiest way to clean your earrings is to dip them in hot water. Be careful, however: there are those who suggest boiling the water and then dipping the jewels. Don’t do it: the water must be warm, but not boiling. In fact, most microbes do not survive temperatures above 60 degrees centigrade (140 degrees Fahrenheit) and, in addition, too high temperatures can ruin the material with which the earrings are made. In the case of earrings that are not too clean, you can dissolve a drop of liquid detergent in the water. Let the earrings rest for about an hour. Then, gently rub the jewelry with a soft bristle toothbrush. Finally, dry the earrings with a soft cotton cloth.

Mode number 3

The easiest way to clean the earrings is to rub them with a cotton swab dipped in hydrogen peroxide. Hydrogen peroxide is the liquid that serves to disinfect wounds and, therefore, to kill even the microbes hidden in your earrings. If the jewel is particularly elaborate, you can also help yourself with a stick that is used for cleaning the ears, always soaked in hydrogen peroxide. If the earrings are really very dirty, you can also pour the hydrogen peroxide into a cup and leave the jewels immersed for 5 minutes. After disinfecting the jewels, rinse in cold water, then gently dry them with a cotton cloth, soft but without filaments that can get caught.













