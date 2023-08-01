Rolex a Porto Cervo
Rolex, Porto Cervo

For Rolex and Rocca marine atmosphere in Costa Smeralda

Rolex and Rocca, the Damiani group’s chain of jewelers, have opened a new boutique in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. The boutique is located in the central square of Porto Cervo, a meeting point for those who frequent the Sardinian town, and fits discreetly into the elegant context of the small village.

Esterno della boutique Rocca a Porto Cervo
Exterior of the Rocca boutique in Porto Cervo

We are honored to be a partner of this brand of excellence in Swiss watchmaking, and to have jointly opened the new Rolex boutique in Porto Cervo. Sardinia is an area of great interest for Rocca, and this new opening is part of our strategic plan to strengthen the area. We are confident that we will offer Rolex customers an extraordinary
shopping experience, which is part of our DNA.
Giorgio Damiani, Vice President of the Damiani Group

Il vice presidente della società di Valenza, Giorgio Damiani, di fronte allo store Rocca a Napoli
Giorgio Damiani

In the Porto Cervo boutique, 50 square meters, there is a first room where the use of beton ciré, a waxed concrete system also used as a decorative element, characterizes all the surfaces: floor, ceiling and walls. In the first room, the classic arrangement of one of the windows gives way to a screen made with wooden slats, so that the light can filter through the only external elevation without a porch. The result is a play of light and shadow as if to recall a pergola overlooking the sea. The second room however, more intimate and hidden by a wooden booth, is located at a slightly higher level than the first room, via two steps. The space is covered with large wooden slats, with curved corners and enriched by a porthole mirror, and recreates the environment of a boat cockpit. Even the sales counters have been designed and built with rounded shapes in harmony and coherence with the suggestion of boat furniture.
Interno della boutique Rocca a Porto Cervo
Interior of the Rocca boutique in Porto Cervo

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Return to Tiffany Beyoncé
Previous Story

Return to Tiffany with Beyoncé

Il booth di Nanis a VicenzaOro January. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Next Story

Vicenzaoro is sold out

Latest from Orologi