Florence, the city where the Renaissance was born and where Annamaria Cammilli operates, a jewelry house that has just celebrated its first 40 years. And on that occasion the new ring, Florence, dedicated to the homeland of Dante and Botticelli was presented. The ring was developed in seven versions, which are now available. Unlike Annamaria Cammilli’s other jewels, the Firenze ring was not made solely with the classic Aetherna satin finish, but with variants that also include the polished version, or the presence of various types and designs of pavé diamonds and precious stones .

Seven different finishing versions and different uses of stones, each version is produced in a limited series of just 40 examples. Furthermore, the ring is offered with exclusive packaging: a casket totally sculpted in alabaster stone. The seven versions of the Firenze ring include the Lux version, gold only, Icon and Icon Lux, in the style of the iconic Dune collection, available in a satin version with Aetherna finish and a polished version. Again: the Galaxy and Galaxy Lux versions with pavé, available in a satin version with Aetherna finish and a glossy version. Finally, the Pavé and Pavé Color versions, completely covered with stones, diamonds or colored precious stones such as rubies, sapphires, emeralds, brown and black diamonds.