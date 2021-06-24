ANELLI, vetrina — June 24, 2021 at 4:00 am

The loving asymmetry of Kavant & Sharart




Love at first sight, jewels forever. The romantic story of Kavant & Sharart is signed by two designers based in Bangkok: Nuttapon Yongkiettakul, aka Kenny, and Shar-Linn Liew. The two met in 2004 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Raised in a family of jewelers Nuttapon Yongkiettakul has design in his blood. After graduating from university, the couple moved to California: Kenny attended courses at the Gia, while Shar-Linn completed his studies in the financial sector. Until she was infected with a passion for jewelry. Once married, Kenny and Shar returned to Bangkog and their work attracted the attention of jewelry aficionados.

Anello Origami in oro, diamanti e tsavorite
Anello Origami in oro, diamanti e tsavorite

Kavant & Sharart’s style has nothing oriental about it. Rather, it is inspired by original, modern geometries, with a splash of art deco. The couple also won the debut award at the 2016 Couture Show. Gold, precious stones, but above all a predilection for curves that suddenly stop at acute angles, with volumes that are sometimes deliberately asymmetrical: the Maison’s jewels are also sold from big luxury stores like Harrods, because together with love, business triumphed.
Pendente con zaffiri viola e blu
Pendente con zaffiri viola e blu

Pendente con zaffiri viola e blu
Pendente con zaffiri viola e blu
Orecchini Le Phoneix con diamanti bianchi e neri
Orecchini Le Phoneix con diamanti bianchi e neri
Anello Origami in oro bianco diamanti e zaffiri
Anello Origami in oro bianco diamanti e zaffiri
Orecchini Origami in oro e diamanti
Orecchini Origami in oro e diamanti

Bracciale Talay Wave Twist in oro bianco e diamanti
Bracciale Talay Wave Twist in oro bianco e diamanti







