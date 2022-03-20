









In Roberto Giannotti’s garden there are three more angels. The brand has expanded the Giardino degli Angeli collection with new pieces and, at the same time, emphasizes its attention to sustainability and ecological compensation: in essence, the desire to plant trees to compensate for the production of pollution. Roberto Giannotti has been doing this for some time with the partnership of Treedom, a web platform that allows you to plant trees remotely. In fact, since 2010, the year of its foundation, over 400,000 trees have been planted in Italy, Africa, Latin America and Asia.



Even the jewels of the Garden of Angels are eco friendly: they depict angels, hearts, flowers, wings, pets. They are bijoux for girls and boys to which are now added necklaces and bracelets, customizable with engraving, embellished with a plate with an angel in yellow gold and red coral, bracelets with two angels in yellow gold or with a gold plate with two angels and the dog, the kitten or the turtle. The classic gifts for babies or babies, in short. Necklaces, pendants, bracelets and earrings are accompanied by a packaging made from 100% recycled paper and totally Made in Italy.