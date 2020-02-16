A dip in the Mediterranean sea for One More











From the mists of Belgium, to the sun of the Aeolian islands, Pantelleria and Ischia: to One More is a trip long as his story. The brand, in fact, is part of the Belgian group Beheyt, which was founded when, in 1879 Jean-Baptiste Beheyt opened à Poperinge a goldsmith atelier. The brand, however, has had a shorter life was born in 2009 and is sold in Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Switzerland and Italy. Country, the latter must have some appeal for One More, since his last collections are named after famous seaside resorts: Amiata, Ischia, Pantelleria, Etna, Stromboli and Salina. The collections include rings, pendants and earrings, “important pieces”, as company defines them (kudos to pr Sarah Van Staey, great job).



In Amiata line, for example, there are rings with stone in solitaire bordered by a series of small white or brown diamond. And gems like moonstone, smoky quartz, amethyst, citrine, topaz and prasiolite. With a palette of colors that affects the tones of blue sky, pastel pink, white fragile, saturated purple, orange, hot, sparkling yellow. With Ischia range prevail the jewels in white gold, pink or yellow and diamonds. In this case, the rings are a concatenation of several simple circles, with diamonds and available in gold color or combinations of different thickness. Pantelleria, instead, focuses on solitary stones, round or square, are amethyst, rose quartz, topaz, smoky quartz and red agate, warm and superb, Etna offers gems surrounded by a ring of diamonds, which are also the only stone with which is made the Salina line. Finally, Stromboli, lively as the volcano that gives it its name, with oval shapes of the gems, trimmed with diamonds. Aventurine orange and pink, red and gray quartz agate are a feast for the eyes and adorn rings, necklaces and earrings with imperial airs. Lavinia Andorno















