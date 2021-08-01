









Make love not war. Elisabeth Crossley-Wright transformed the pacifist slogan into: make jewels, not war. The founder of the With Love Darling brand, words that anyone who receives a jewel would like to hear, in fact, she has created a jewelry Maison with the main purpose of increasing the degree of justice in the world. Not an easy undertaking. But Elisabeth Crossley-Wright has those values, all shareable, within her.



Born and raised in Denmark, she had a mother who was a volunteer social worker, who taught her the importance of caring for the less fortunate, while her father was a committed human rights lawyer. The interest in jewelry, however, was not immediate. She joined the Danish army when she was 19. She became an officer at the age of 21 and led a team of 35 soldiers in NATO peacekeeping missions in Bosnia and Kosovo as a pacekeeper. After the NATO missions, Crossley-Wright returned to Kosovo to earn a law degree (studying at night) while working for the United Nations as a logistic officer. Then, she got married, lived in London, had four children and worked in a law firm. Another change: she and her family moved to Monaco and, finally, she changed her life again and went to Canada, to Montreal.The entrepreneur, after having founded her jewelry company in 2016, has embraced these values ​​and created a jewelry collection inspired by the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The 17 charms are engraved with phrases about brotherhood and partnership. Crossley-Wright’s sister, Hedvig Alexander, helped connect the company to the artisans in Africa, Asia and Latin America who make With love darling jewelry.