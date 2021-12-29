









Smart bracelets and rings, which use technology to provide information, are nothing new. Now, however, the American company Movano presents a ring that could offer more functionality. The Movano Ring, in fact, is a ring designed for those who want to monitor chronic diseases and state of health. The ring is able to detect heart rate, sleep, breathing, temperature, blood oxygen levels, number of steps and calories burned. In short, it is partly the functions that a device such as the Apple Watch also offers.



But not only. In fact, the company proposes a more proactive approach to mitigate the risks of chronic diseases. The ring, connected with the smartphone, can suggest whether your habits affect sleep and heart rate in a simple way, with immediately understandable graphs. The ring was designed specifically for women of all ages and aims to measure blood glucose. The first Movano Rings will be available at the end of 2022.