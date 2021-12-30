









Vicenzaoro January victim of the covid. The resurgence of the virus, and despite the planned security measures, led the organizing company Italian Exhibition Group to postpone the fair dedicated to jewelry. Vicenzaoro January was scheduled from 21 to 26 January. Instead, it was postponed to next March 17-21. The move, painful for everyone, came after a discussion with companies and trade associations. The development of the virus in the omicron variant, in fact, also reduces the possibility of travel, especially from abroad.



The move to Vicenzaoro January in March took place, specifies a note from Ieg, in consultation and agreement with the market, trade associations, companies and operators. Of course, no one will be happy with it. But, probably, there was nothing else to do. After all, until a few years ago in March, Baselworld was held.