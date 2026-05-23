Italian jewelry worn at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

On the red carpet, Italian actress Tea Falco and Canadian fashion icon Sommyyah Awan chose Sicis Jewels. For the red carpet, the Italian actress wore a dress from the Antonio Marras Spring/Summer 2026 collection and sculptural jewelry by Sicis Jewels. Together with stylist Stefania Sciortino, Tea Falco chose a pair of earrings and a ring from the Papillon collection. The earrings and matching ring play on the contrast between the ephemeral nature of a butterfly’s wings and the immortality of gold and multicolored sapphires. The micro mosaic tiles, placed with pinpoint precision, recreate the textures and chromatic nuances of real butterfly wings, creating sculptural creations that seem to rest delicately on the skin.



Sommyyah Awan, meanwhile, walked the runway wearing earrings and a ring from the Lucea Black collection, featuring pearls and micromosaic. In this black version, the workmanship creates a refined three-dimensional play of light and shade. The Lucea Black jewelry is crafted from white gold, diamonds, fine South Sea pearls, and micromosaic: the cocktail ring features sculptural, dynamic lines, while the drop earrings create a sinuous movement, framing the face with a strong point of light.



Supermodel Irina Shayk opted for high jewelry creations by Leo Pizzo. Irina showed off the Sinfonia collection: a refined composition that embodies the maison’s artistry and excellence. Two rows of diamonds blend in impeccable balance: the brilliant-cut stones radiate a vibrant brilliance, while the baguette-cut diamonds introduce a slender, architectural elegance. The undisputed star is the 18-karat white gold necklace, embellished with an extraordinary central pear-cut aquamarine weighing over 25 carats. This focal point is a sophisticated interplay of volumes and reflections, created by one hundred baguette-cut natural diamonds totaling over 10 carats and 165 brilliant-cut natural diamonds, also weighing over 10 carats. The two strands of diamonds that elegantly adorn the neck flow in perfect balance: the baguette cut lends an architectural and contemporary rhythm, while the brilliant cut enhances the brilliance and movement, creating a visual symphony of extraordinary elegance. Hence the name of the new Sinfonia Collection. Also by Leo Pizzo are the jewels worn by actress Sveva Alviti from the Flora collection, one of the classics of the Valenza-based Maison.



Garatti jewels were the choice of American actress Maika Monroe, who wore earrings with 2.35 and 2.40 carats of Fancy Green diamonds and 0.60 carats of diamonds, a bracelet with a 2.43 carat of Fancy Green diamond and 5.60 carats of diamonds, both from the Essential collection, as well as a 1.55 carat diamond ring from the Eterea collection.

