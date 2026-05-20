Precious objects from the house famous for its eggs and jewelry are up for sale.

An opportunity looms for Fabergé jewelry collectors: on June 10th, Christie’s presents A Treasured History: The Stream Family Collection in New York. In addition to the live auction, a parallel online sale is scheduled, open to bidding until June 17th. The collection includes one of the most valuable Fabergé groups in the world, along with a collection of jewelry that has remained unseen for over a century. The auction includes examples of European furniture, silverware, porcelain, glass, antiques, and paintings. The Gray Stream family of entrepreneurs, committed to protecting cultural and environmental heritage, has amassed one of the most important collections through two Louisiana women, Matilda Geddings Gray and her granddaughter Matilda Gray Stream. Matilda Geddings Gray, a pioneering entrepreneur and visionary collector, after taking over the family business in 1921, began acquiring Fabergé works at a time when the artist’s name was still little known in the United States. Over 40 years, she built one of the world’s largest collections, including four Imperial Eggs and the celebrated Basket of Lily-of-the-Valley, widely considered Fabergé’s floral masterpiece.



This extraordinary collection, assembled over many decades, represents a rare blend of expertise and technical brilliance. For Christie’s, the greatest privilege is to present the world’s most prestigious collections, from Elizabeth Taylor to Yves Saint Laurent, from Ann and Gordon Getty to the Rothschild family. It is an honor to bring the Stream Family Collection to market and recognize this extraordinary family among the great collectors and custodians of cultural heritage.

Marc Porter, President of Christie’s Americas



In addition to the precious Fabergé objects, the auction also features jewelry from the collection, spanning antiquity to the mid-20th century, with a strong emphasis on Art Deco. Highlights include Cartier pieces from the 1930s and works by Tiffany & Co., along with rare examples incorporating Indian-inspired elements and antique Indian pieces. The collection is enhanced by a 49.91-carat diamond ring (500,000-700,000), an Art Deco bracelet by Tiffany & Co. with emeralds and diamonds (300,000-500,000), and a Cartier bracelet in coral, diamonds, and gold (50,000-70,000).

