Mocha Mousse Jewelry, Color of the Year 2025

It’s called Mocha Mousse: it’s the name of the Pantone Color of the Year 2025. The shade can be described as a soft brown, pervaded by a sensorial and enveloping warmth. If you don’t know how the colors of the year are chosen, we explain it here. “The suggestive pale brown shade” or “warm and intense brown shade nourishes with its suggestion of the delicious quality of cocoa, chocolate and coffee, appealing to our desire for comfort”, explained the company.

Soft brown is a shade that is not easy to replicate in jewelry, but it is present in some gems, such as brown diamonds, or some varieties of smoky quartz. There are also pearls that come close to this color and, of course, in titanium. Some Maisons also offer particular gold colors that are close to the Mocha Mousse shade. This is the case of Annamaria Cammilli, who has created an alloy called Oro Brown Chocolate, which perfectly matches the shade created by Pantone.
