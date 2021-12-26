









Bracelets and elastic rings in rose gold, even with diamonds: this is the specialty of the Arezzo Treemme company ♦

Born in the fifties in the Arezzo area on initiative of the founder, Enzo Dall’Avo, Treemme is a company that is still appreciated mostly as contract manufacturer. The 80% of its turnover is derived, in fact, by the realization of jewels commissioned by big and small brands, which designing their own collections, but then entrusted with the production companies like Treemme.



With time, however, the company has also learned to propose its original collections. And, although these represent only a part of the company, they are not by no means negligible. The lines as Mosaic, Reflex or Arcadia, are all characterized by a strong combination of pink or yellow gold with white diamonds. The bracelets have a shape rather decided, but are easy to wear because hidden inside a rubber band. The rings are proposed in several variations on the theme, with many elements that are combined to form a kind of small crown.