The fourth edition of the Italian Jewellery Summit in Arezzo can be summed up with the words of Paolo Magri, president of the Scientific Committee of the Institute for International Political Studies: «Growth is holding up, despite everything. As is international trade. Inflation is falling and so is the cost of energy. However, we need to question ourselves about the scenarios that Trump’s re-election opens up for Italian companies too».

The picture of the gold sector, in short, has lights and shadows, which emerged during the event organized by Italian Exhibition Group in the auditorium, over two days that also had the objective of presenting work in the world of jewellery in the best light to young people. This is the essence of the Smart Future Academy, orientation meetings in this case for young people from Tuscany.



For the gold production district of Arezzo, but not only, the priority is undoubtedly the generational change in the workforce. Few young people want to undertake a profession or a trade that is rooted in Arezzo, Valenza, Caserta or Vicenza. For this reason, the Summit also involved young people with an interactive format for the Smart Future Toscana 24 event, which brought together almost a thousand students from technical institutes in Tuscany in the Auditorium, also thanks to experiential workshops. Representing the goldsmith sector was Giordana Giordini, president of Federorafi Confindustria Toscana Sud. Banca BPER was the sponsor of the Italian Jewellery Summit.



The Summit also photographed the current situation in the sector, between exports and the domestic market. “The Summit has become a point of reference for the world of Italian jewellery and for us it is a way of truly being a partner for companies and territories where we operate”, summarized Maurizio Ermeti, president of Ieg.