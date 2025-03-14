Una collana esposta nella boutique di Firenze
Una collana esposta nella boutique di Firenze

Gerardo Sacco opens in Florence

A new single-brand store, the tenth in Italy, for the Gerardo Sacco jewelry brand. The store is located in Florence, in Via dei Tosinghi n. 42/r, and aims to offer an exclusive shopping experience. The project is characterized by a design with essential architectural lines mixed with warm materials and colors, to enhance the craftsmanship of Gerardo Sacco jewelry. The environment is characterized by oak wood in shades of the antique pink palette with a floor that has a checkerboard pattern. The arches in the display windows give a sense of harmony and visual continuity. The entrance is minimalist and elegant, with a luminous sign that recalls the Gerardo Sacco brand.

Interno del punto vendita Gerardo Sacco a Firenze
Interior of the Gerardo Sacco store in Florence

In addition to the single-brand store, Gerardo Sacco is present throughout the country with over 50 jewelry dealers. Florence saw the master goldsmith take his first steps in the world of fine jewelry. In 1967, still a boy, Gerardo Sacco participated with his creations in the Mostra dell’Artigianato in Florence. In the following years, during a competition organized by the Uffizi Gallery, he presented a work inspired by the Annunciation by Simone Martini and Lippo Memmi, with which he won first prize. Born in Calabria, in Crotone, where the goldsmith company is still based, Gerardo Sacco is linked to Florence also thanks to his meeting with Franco Zeffirelli, who allowed him to create stage jewelry for various theatrical and cinematographic performances by the Tuscan director. For this reason, the brand has created jewelry for actresses and women of the entertainment world famous such as Liz Taylor and Brooke Shields and having created stage jewelry for the likes of Glenn Close, Monica Bellucci, Sophie Marceau, Vina Lisi, Maria Grazia Cucinotta and Elena Sofia Ricci. Today the Calabrese Maison is run by the founder’s daughter Viviana Sacco.
Gioielli in esposizione nella gioielleria fiorentina
Jewelry on display in the Florentine jewelry store

Anello in argento 925 con tartaruga-caretta caretta Tartalove e pietra tripletta
925 silver ring with loggerhead turtle Tartalove and triplet stone

Bracciale con dischetti in pietra e acciaio
Isabelle Langlois, anello con ametista, zaffiri, tsavoriti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
