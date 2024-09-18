Milano Jewelry Week is back (October 15-20), with some new features, including creations on display and events dedicated to the design and creative journey of jewelry. Prodes, the company that in about ten years invented Milano Jewelry Week starting from scratch, has planned a series of events in addition to the simple exhibition of jewelry, also with the intention of creating a business community: 500 participants from over 60 countries are expected. With this objective, the partnerships with the Associazione Orafa Lombarda, the Association for Contemporary Jewellery, Hrd Antwerp, Antico (Associazione Nazionale Tutela il Comparto Oro), Assamblage and Scuola Orafa Galdus have been reconfirmed, in addition to two prestigious international entities: Piazza Italia and Inhorgenta.



The collaboration with the clothing company Piazza Italia, Milano Jewelry Week will offer artists and brands the opportunity to reach an even wider international audience. The company will award a special prize to a selected artist or brand, allowing it to expand its user base and increase brand awareness globally.

Another special prize, introduced for this edition, will be the one awarded by Inhorgenta, reserved for participants in the collective exhibition Talent Show, on display at the Galdus School. Organized in collaboration with Rossana Ricolfi, Coordinator, Referent and Technical Teacher of the Galdus Goldsmith School, and Andreia Gabriela Popescu, Senior Lecturer at the Assamblage School and award-winning contemporary jewelry artist, the exhibition will see the participation of international schools and academies who will present the creations of their young talents.

A jury will evaluate the jewels, awarding the most deserving students with the Best Talent Award: it will allow the winner to exhibit their creations at the next Inhorgenta Munich (21-24 February 2025), in a new area dedicated to young talents.



In addition to the Talent Show, there will be two other collective exhibitions scheduled from 17 to 20 October. The Jewelry Hub, which will take place for the third year in the charming location La Pelota, and Artistar Jewels, the project dedicated to contemporary jewelry that this year celebrates its tenth anniversary.

Artistar Jewels is also hosted at Palazzo Bovara this year, with the work of over 230 artists and designers. Visitors will also be able to admire the jewelry of the two established creators Angry Jewellery, a brand from Valenza, and Chong Ho from Hong Kong, as well as an area entirely dedicated to a selection of brands curated by Harper’s Bazaar.



The week’s program also includes numerous experiential journeys through the streets of central Milan: brands, goldsmiths, designers and jewelry manufacturers will host visitors in their spaces, organizing special events, themed exhibitions, preview presentations of collections, live performances, meetings with the press, cocktail parties and workshops. The calendar also includes in-depth studies, talks, round tables and meetings dedicated to the most current and relevant topics in the goldsmith and jewelry sector in all its forms, which will be held at La Pelota and the Galdus School.



Finally, on October 16, 2024, the Mjw Awarding Night will take place, an awards ceremony during which over 30 awards will be given to artists and brands that stand out for their originality, technique and design. In addition to the aforementioned Best Talent Awards, Best Talent by Inhorgenta and the award assigned by Piazza Italia, the following awards will be given: Artistar Jewels Awards, Artistar Network, Assamblage Award, Best Exclusive Jewelry Designer, Best in Antique Jewelry, Best in Contemporary Jewels, Best in Creativity, Best in Diamond, Best in Gemstone, Best in Milano, Best in Technique, Best Innovative Design, Best Trend Award, Bryna Pomp Award and The Jewelry Hub Network.

