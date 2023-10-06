From a competition for avant-garde designers, with Artistar Jewels almost ten years ago, to becoming a week dedicated to jewellery. The journey of the Milano Jewelry Week (19 to 22 October) continues with the third edition. The event is an idea developed by Prodes, Enzo Carbone’s company, which managed to obtain the patronage of Cna Federmoda. The week includes an indigestion of appointments and events: over one hundred. The organizers indicate that they will be present in 350 exhibitors from 40 countries around the world, with over 5000 jewels displayed inside historic buildings, schools, ateliers, showrooms, boutiques and goldsmith art laboratories.



I am very happy to announce this new edition of Milan Jewelry Week. It is a very ambitious project that we launched in 2019 and which over the years is becoming increasingly popular among experts but also among enthusiasts of this sector. Our goal is to spread the culture of jewelery in all its nuances and to accompany brands and artists through a path of growth and evolution.

Enzo Carbone, CEO of Prodes

The program

Many brands, goldsmiths, designers and jewelery manufacturers in Milan will open the doors of their spaces to the public in 40 locations spread across the streets of the centre. On the occasion of its first 60 years, De Liguoro will organize a celebratory event at its showroom in via San Martino, 17, setting up an exclusive exhibition of the jewels that have marked the most representative stages of their history. In via Ponte Vetero the Demaldè family has been carrying out a business for decades that dates back to 1943 as Bottega Storica; and which this year celebrates 80 years of activity during the Week. Fratelli Piccini atelier on the Ponte Vecchio in Florence celebrates its 120th anniversary at Pelota in Milan.



The ninth edition of Artistar Jewels will take place at Palazzo Bovara in Corso Venezia, with more than 600 jewels created by 230 international artists. A special area will be dedicated to the high jewelery of Alessio Boschi, Alex Wong and Wallis Hong. Equilibrium of Powers, a dress-installation by Alicia Stanksa will open the entrance to the exhibition.Also scheduled at Palazzo Bovara is the fashion show of the clothes of the designer Gianni Tolentino and Massinissa Askeur, a great international symbolist, both winners of the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and the live performance of the artist Rossano Ferrari, who will present the pictorial work Mosaic Jem. The Milanese jewelery week dedicates great attention to young talents and, in collaboration with the Galdus School in the figure of Rossana Ricolfi, Coordinator, Contact and Technical Teacher of the Galdus Goldsmith School, organizes a Talent Show with all the schools and academies exhibiting the students’ jewels by Algures Contemporary Jewelery School (Brazil), Assamblage (Romania), Casa Workshop (Mexico), Fondazione Arte Sacra Contemporanea ETS (Italy), For.Al (Italy), Galdus (Italy), IIS Caterina da Siena (Italy), Institute European Design Institute IED (Italy), MAB (Italy), Minoss Jewelry (South Korea), Scuola Orafa Ambrosiana (Italy).The Jewelry Hub is a Milanese and Italian event that gives collectors, buyers and enthusiasts the opportunity to meet the most innovative international producers and designers of High & Fine Jewelry, Fashion, Design and Vintage. It will take place inside la Pelota, where 50 brands from all over the world present their new creations. Also within Pelota, talks, round tables and meetings are planned.The MJW Awarding Night will take place on Wednesday 18 October at the San Babila Theater with the winners of this edition. Like every year, a jury of industry experts will select the artists and brands that have stood out for their originality, technique and design, awarding Creativity, Best in Contemporary Jewels, Best Exclusive Jewelry Designer, Bryna Pomp Award, Best in Technique, Best in Luxury awards , Best Innovative Design and Best in Antique Jewelry. Furthermore, as regards the Artistar Jewels project, the three winning artists will be announced, selected by Bryna Pomp, Director, Mad About Jewelry, Muriel Piaser, Founder of Precious Room by MP tradeshow & Muriel Piaser Consulting, Guido Solari and Alessio Boschi. The winners of the Assamblage Prize and the designers selected by the Artistar Network galleries will also be revealed: Eleni Marneri Gallery (Greece), Frangipani Studio & Gallery (Hungary), Galleria Alice Floriano (Brazil), Galleria Carlo Lucidi (Italy), Galleri Sebastian Schildt ( Switzerland), Second Petale (France).